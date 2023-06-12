Kelis addresses Bill Murray dating rumours for the first time

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelis has responded to speculation that she is romantically involved with Bill Murray for the first time since rumours began circulating.

It comes after reports earlier this week claimed that the “Milkshake” singer and the Lost In Translation star were dating.

But Kelis, 43, has made it clear she will not be stoking the flames further in her reply to a fan who commented on her latest Instagram post.

The fan wrote: “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn [sic]! What he doing with all that?”

Kelis wrote in response: “Lol [sic] no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

According to reports, Kelis and Murray, 72, have been spotted out in public together a number of times in recent weeks.

The French Dispatch star was also seen at two festivals in London over the past couple of weeks where Kelis was performing at. He attended the south London festival Mighty Hoopla last weekend (3 June), as well as jazz and soul festival Cross The Tracks the weekend prior.

One photograph taken during the Cross The Tracks festival shows Kelis and Murray posing with musician Konny Kon from the soul and hip hop duo Children of Zeus.

Fans were baffled by rumours of the unlikely couple and have reacted with shock, with one person joking: “This was NOT on my 2023 bingo card.”

The speculation comes after Kelis’s husband Mike Mora died from stage four stomach cancer in March 2022 at the age of 37.

The singer shares two children with her late husband, as well as a son with ex-husband Nas.

Meanwhile, Murray has been married twice. He was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996 and shares sons Homer and Luke with her. He later married Jennifer Butler in 1997, but they split in 2008.

Murray shares sons Caleb, Jackson, Cooper, and Lincoln with costume designer Butler, who died in 2021 at the age of 54.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Murray for comment.