Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford break up after less than one year of dating

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have reportedly broken up after less than one year of dating.

A representative for the “Bad Guy” singer confirmed their split to Page Six on Wednesday 17 May.“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” they told the outlet.

The 21-year-old Grammy winner recently attended the 2023 Met Gala without 31-year-old indie rock musician. The two were last seen together at this year’s Coachella music festival in Indio, California last April.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Billie EIlish and Jesse Rutherford for comment.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford first sparked dating rumours last October when they were spotted kissing outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, just days after they were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. News of their rumoured relationship quickly spread throughout social media, as many fans expressed concern over the couple’s 11-year age gap.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer appeared to confirm their relationship on Instagram soon after, in which Eilish posted a video of The Neighbourhood lead singer. For Halloween, they seemingly poked fun at criticisms surrounding their age gap when Eilish dressed up in a baby costume and Rutherford dressed as an old man.

In November, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The singers arrived in matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand. That same month, the “Happier Than Ever” singer made rare comments about her relationship with Rutherford in her sixth annual video interview with Vanity Fair.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” she said, before asking the crew to give her a round of applause. “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass – all me! I did that s***. I locked that motherf***ker down.”

She added that she was “really excited and really happy” about her relationship with the fellow musician, claiming they shared a mutual “love language” of physical touch.

“I just need to be touching skin all the time – touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me,” she explained.

Eilish and Rutherford make red carpet debut at LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2022 (Getty Images)

Eilish concluded by saying that Rutherford provided the right balance of “space... love and attention, and equal admiration”.

“I’m just really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me, which is really cool.”

Despite much scrutiny surrounding their 11-year age gap, Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, defended his sister’s decision to date someone more than ten years her senior. “I want my sister to be happy and safe,” he said. “She is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”