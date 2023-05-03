Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Billie Eilish shared the group snap that she took in the bathroom while attending the Met Gala on Monday.

The 21-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to share the mirror selfie, which was taken inside the bathroom of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Along with Eilish, the photo included Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, and Halle Bailey.

Eilish, who was wearing a black dress, is holding up her phone in the photo and smiling for the camera. Her three pals, who were all wearing white dresses, posed for the shot and Hawke even stuck her tongue out.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer also poked fun at the “No smoking, no vaping” sign on the mirror, by including the no smoking emoji in her caption.

Despite Eilish’s snapshot, it was reported in 2015 that selfies are not allowed inside the event. The use of social media was also banned from the Met Gala in an effort to clamp down on celebrities spending the majority of the evening on their phones.

Clearly, this rule has continued to be broken by guests over the years. At the event in 2017, Kylie Jenner’s bathroom selfie with a large group of celebrities quickly went viral.

The no smoking rule was first enforced in 2018 after board members and donors had expressed their dismay over guests smoking at the event, according to Page Six. This smoking ban also came one year after multiple celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson and Marc Jacobs, were pictured smoking cigarettes in the bathroom at the Met Gala.

While the use of phones at the event was also reportedly banned in 2015, Eilish still took a quick phone call during it. Cardi B revealed on Instagram that while she was inside the fashion fête, she and Eilish FaceTimed with her four-year-old daughter, Kulture.

(@billieeilish / TikTok)

On the red carpet at Monday’s annual fundraiser, which was in honour of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Eilish opted for an all black outfit by Simone Rocha. Her look included a lace, sheer gown, with matching gloves and knee high socks. She had flower pins in her black braided hair and accessorised her outfit with black heels and silver rings.

Multiple stars also wore black at the event, seemingly in honour of Lagerfled, who was known for favouring black suits with starched white collars, dark sunglasses, a ponytail and gloves.

You can find our coverage of the event here.