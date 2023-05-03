Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An “awkward” Met Gala red carpet interview between Vogue host Chloe Fineman and Stella McCartney, Madelyn Cline, and Aubrey Plaza has left viewers uncomfortable.

On Monday 1 May, a star-studded guest list descended on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Karl Lagerfeld-themed attire to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibit: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

A livestream of the exclusive red carpet was hosted by Vogue, which oversees the annual event each year, and featured Fineman, Derek Blasberg, and La La Anthony as hosts.

During one interview, Fineman appeared ready to inject some humour into the night while gearing up to chat with “three lovely ladies” before incorrectly introducing them.

“We have [sic] Stella McCartey, Natalie Cline and Audrey…” Fineman told viewers, before extending the microphone to Plaza, who finished: “Slutburn.”

After Fineman repeated the faux surname, the interview then moved on to the outfits worn by the trio, with McCartney telling Fineman of her polka-dot blazer dress: “It’s a look. And that’s about it.”

Fineman then moved on to Plaza, who showed off her white gown with cut-out details as she told the hosts and viewers: “This is Stella McCartney. That’s right. Sustainable Stella.”

The Vogue host then directed a question at McCartney, asking the designer: “Now Stella, you took over from Karl Lagerfeld…” as Fineman began to laugh.

The moment prompted McCartney to tell Fineman: “You’re not taking this seriously,” to which Fineman said: “I am! No, I’ll be more serious…”

The camera then panned to Plaza, who could be seen looking uncomfortable as she turned to Cline, before the actor turned back to watch the interview continue to unfold. The pair could then be seen laughing as Fineman and McCartney continued to talk.

Fineman was ultimately able to finish her question to the designer, after revealing that she’d asked about the period McCartney took over from Lagerfeld at Chloe in 1997 because her “name is Chloe”.

“No, because my name is Chloe, and you took over from Karl Lagerfeld at Chloe in 1997… How did you work with his legacy at the house?” Fineman asked.

Elsewhere during the interview, Fineman asked Plaza to explain her “alter ego,” with the White Lotus star claiming: “She just likes to have a good time. Does the right thing, says the right thing at all times.”

Fineman concluded the interview praising Cline’s look, before asking her: “It’s just Madelyn right? No last name?”

On social media, the red carpet interview has sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with many questioning why the exchange was so “uncomfortable”.

“Secondhand embarrassment for real,” one person tweeted, while another said: “This is painful to watch.”

“The biggest cringe interview ever,” someone else claimed.

The interview also prompted criticism of Fineman, with some viewers suggesting that she wasn’t taking her job as host seriously. “Bring back the fashion journalists, I beg of you,” one viewer tweeted.

Others have alleged that the interview was a “planned comedy bit,” and that it was meant to be “awkward”.

“What about this planned comedy bit is awkward?” one person asked, while another questioned: “How is it not obvious that this is a joke?”

To back up claims that the interview was meant to be funny and uncomfortable, and that Fineman knew exactly who she was talking to, many pointed out that Plaza recently hosted Saturday Night Live alongside Fineman, who she ended up kissing in a promo for the show.

“’I’m sooooo obsessed with people not knowing that this is a bit like Aubrey and Chloe didn’t kiss on SNL a few months ago,” one person wrote, while someone else said: “Aubrey was on SNL with Chloe like two months ago. Obvs a joke.”

The red carpet interview was not the only awkward moment from Monday’s Met Gala, as the Vogue livestream ultimately ended abruptly after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky failed to arrive in time.

You can find all of our coverage of the event as it happened here.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Fineman, Plaza, McCartney and Cline for comment.