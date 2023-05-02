Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vogue has abruptly ended its Met Gala livestream after attempts by the hosts to keep the show going despite a clearly empty red carpet.

On Monday 1 May 2023, the annual fashion extravaganza returned to the steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art ahead of the unveiling of the Costume Institute’s new Karl Lagerfeld-inspired exhibit.

However, despite a busy red carpet at the start of Vogue’s livestream, the stream of star-studded attendees began to peter out early as celebrities concluded posing on the iconic, carpet-covered steps in the early hours of the evening.

The pacing of the event appeared to pose an issue for Vogue, with the hosts of the livestream promising viewers more arrivals before ultimately ending the show at 9.22pm.

“We’re waiting for our biggest star of the night,” Vogue host Chloe Fineman told viewers at one point, after numerous shots of the empty red carpet. Fineman then asked fellow host Derek Blasberg who he thought it would be, to which he said they were both likely thinking of the same person.

“Who do you think it is?” she asked, to which he responded: “I think I know who it is, I think you know who it is.”

Fineman then joked that she would offer a hint, with the host continuing: “Okay, it rhymes with... just kidding!”

However, Blasberg then revealed that “he, or she or they have made us wait before”.

The hint prompted some viewers to suggest that the gala organisers were waiting on the arrival of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who arrived late to the gala in the past.

At one point, La La Anthony also assured viewers that the guest arrivals weren’t over yet, with the host claiming a “surprise” would be arriving.

I’m excited to see who we’re waiting for, we’re here for a reason, a reason everyone wants to stay put and stay tuned because there’s a big surprise,” she said, adding: “Because there’s one thing about the Met Gala there’s always a big surprise so definitely don’t go anywhere.”

After ultimately deciding to conclude the livestream without the appearance of a “surprise” guest, Rihanna was spotted leaving her hotel on her way to the Met Gala.

You can find live Met Gala coverage as it happens here.