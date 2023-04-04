Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bride has divided opinion after she posted a video of herself instructing a workout class that her bridesmaids participated in on the morning of her wedding day.

Kennedy Olson Hart, a fitness instructor from Utah, shared a TikTok clip of herself leading a group of women through a workout routine that included dancing and jumping jacks.

In the video, she wore an all-white gym set, while the others wore black. Text over the clip read: “POV: It’s your wedding morning.”

Hart added in the caption: “I highly recommend!”

The video, which gained 4.7m views since the newlywed posted it last month, sparked a debate among TikTok users about wedding etiquette.

Some people described the activity as their “worst nightmare”, while others thought it was a good way to expend nervous energy on the big day.

Elyse Myers, a popular TikTok influencer, commented: “My friend had us do a hot yoga class the morning of her wedding and I sat in the lobby the entire time because I would never recover from that.”

Another person said: “As a bridesmaid, I’ll be cheering you on in the corner with my mimosa.”

A third added: “My main concern is sweating my spray tan off.”

But there were others who defended the bride, with one person writing: “I would love to do a morning yoga or something to get the nerves out, this is actually so smart.”

“It’s YOUR wedding day and you’re thriving!” another person said, cheering Hart on, while a third said: “Can definitely get behind this. Working out makes me feel so much better.”

Speaking to Insider, Hart said she decided to teach her weekly Saturday fitness class at a local gym on the morning of her wedding ceremony, which was set to take place that afternoon.

She wore an all-white set as she thought it was “fitting for the day” and the workout group included her regular class attendees as well as members of her bridal party who wanted to take part.

According to Brides, doing a 10-minute run or dance cardio session on the morning of the wedding can be a good way to release any nerves about the big day.