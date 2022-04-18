Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are embracing married life. The actress and model shared a glimpse into the couple’s newlywed lifestyle as they sat down for dinner during the Passover holiday.

Brooklyn, 23, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, and Nicola, 27, tied the knot during an extravagant ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on 9 April. The traditional Jewish ceremony was carried out in honour of Peltz’s Jewish heritage. Peltz is the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Peltz shared an image of the couple kissing while enjoying dinner to her Instagram story on Sunday. “Happy Passover,” she captioned the photo, along with a white heart emoji.

Passover, otherwise known as Pesach in Hebrew, commemorates Moses leading the Jewish people out of Egypt to the "promised land" of Canaan, following years of slavery. Every year, Jewish families celebrate the first two nights of the festival by sitting around the Seder table and eating foods that symbolise the plight of their ancestors.

This year’s Passover celebration began on the evening of Friday 15 April. The festival is traditionally observed for eight days, ending on the evening of Saturday 23 April.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham share glimpse of married life after Palm Beach wedding (Instagram / Nicola Peltz Beckham)

In a recent video interview with Vogue, Beckham and Peltz talked about their preparations for the Jewish wedding, and Beckham revealed: “I’m wearing a yarmulke.”

During the ceremony, the couple reportedly said “I do” under a chuppah, a cloth canopy that is often decorated with flowers. After sharing a kiss as husband and wife, Beckham stomped on a glass that was wrapped up in a cloth, in keeping with Jewish tradition.

The couple shared intimate photographs from the occasion to social media, where Beckham seemingly confirmed that he took his new wife’s surname following their wedding. “Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham,” Beckham captioned a black-and-white photo of himself and Nicola on their wedding day on Instagram.

The couple first met in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2020 after nine months of dating.