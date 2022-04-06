Chester Zoo has second wedding venue plan approved

Couples looking for a unique wedding venue will soon be able to exchange their vows in a converted stables in Chester Zoo, complete with lion claw marks on the walls.

The zoo, which is home to more than 35,000 animals, has received approval of its plans to convert the Grade-II listed buildings into a wedding and events space.

The stables were home to some of the first animals to live at the zoo when it was opened in 1931.

The zoo’s architects are planning to keep many of the building’s original features, including brickwork that features scratch marks made by lions that were kept in there.

The refurbishment will “incorporate sustainable features” and make use of existing materials, the venue said.

Dom Strange, Chester Zoo’s commercial director, said: “It’ll be a truly unique venue for all sorts of occasions.”

It is hoped that the new venue will “provide an important boost” to the zoo’s charitable income.

“As a major wildlife charity that’s working to prevent extinction, having a new, premier wedding and events space will enable us to raise additional income that will help us to fund yet more vital conservation initiatives,” Strange added.

“We’re so pleased we’ll be able to sensitively and sustainably restore the area and give what is such a historically important building the love, attention and spotlight it deserves.”

Until now, the stables were being used for storage and as maintenance offices, as well as a space for workshops.

The zoo’s administration hopes to have the venue ready to open by summer 2023. At the moment, the buildings are not accessible to the public.

Couples can already exchange vows in The Oakfield mansion in the heart of Chester Zoo. The Grade-II listed Victorian mansion was the home of the zoo’s founder, George Mottershead, in 1930.

According to the website, The Oakfield features “intricate wood panelling, historic photos and views out onto the gardens”.