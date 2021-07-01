Love Island star Chloe Burrows receiving death threats, says her family

Love Island star Chloe Burrows might have only been in the programme for a few days, but she has already received death threats, her family has said.

Burrows entered the show during episode two and, in scenes that aired on Wednesday night, chose to couple-up with contestant Aaron Francis, which subsequently meant that Shannon Singh, who had been partnered with Francis, was sent home.

Writing on the 25-year-old marketing executive’s Instagram story, Burrows’ family explained in a statement that they have been inundated with messages from trolls.

“We hate to introduce ourselves under such vile circumstances but we’ve had enough after just three episodes,” the statement read.

“We all have thick skin but the amount of trolling Chloe has been receiving is absolutely disgusting.

“This morning we woke up to yet another DM (see next story) encouraging Chloe to kill herself - there have been HUNDREDS.”

The family went on to refer to the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon, who was found dead aged 32 in June 2018, and Mike Thalassitis, who took his own life in March 2019.

They also referenced Love Island’s late host, Caroline Flack, who took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

“Have the deaths of Sophie, Mike, and Caroline taught us nothing?” they wrote.

(Instagram/@Chloe_Burrows)

“Not only that, but people are flooding her inbox threatening to kill her themselves. People... this is a GAME show, there is a cash prize!

“We understand the frustration surrounding shannon singhh’s eviction - we feel it too!

“She didn’t deserve to leave so early but Chloe does not deserve to DIE because Shannon had to leave the villa! She will have had no idea of the repercussions of her decisions prior to making it.”

The family continued: “We are not naive. We know that this post won’t put an end to trolling.

“All the advice we get is to ‘ignore it’ and ‘block the trolls’, sometimes it’s not that easy. Our hope is that this just reminds some of you £BeKind x.”

ITV has published its duty of care protocols for contestants ahead of the new series airing, revealing that all Islanders will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions on their return home.

They will also receive training on the impact of social media in addition to advice on how to handle their finances.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

For services local to you, the national mental health database – Hub of Hope – allows you to enter your postcode to search for organisations and charities who offer mental health advice and support in your area.