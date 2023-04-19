Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Evans has opened up about his dating experiences and what he believes is “worse” than getting ghosted.

The Captain America star, who was named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine last year, revealed that knowing a person is “pushing you aside casually” is more devastating.

Speaking to People while promoting his new film Ghosted, Evans said: “I feel I’ve experienced something much worse [than ghosting].

“I think I’d prefer to be ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I’ve had the slow decline in text responses and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually.”

Evans, 41, explained how he dealt with the situation: “You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by.”

The actor has been reportedly dating his girlfriend Alba Baptista, also an actor, since over a year ago. Baptista starred in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris last year.

A source told the publication that their relationship is “serious”, adding: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

After he was named Sexiest Man Alive, Evans said in his cover story that he finds “confidence” an attractive quality in a partner.

Chris Evans shares photo montage of Alba Baptista on Valentine’s Day (Chris Evans / Instagram)

“Not so much what’s on the outside, but your sense of self. To know and love yourself and be comfortable with who you are.

“You can feel it when someone has it. I’m not saying I do, I hate myself, so I fooled you all,” he joked.

He also said that marriage is something he “absolutely” wants in his future, but suggested he would not divulge any details about his relationships.

“Some things you want just for you or just for my family and friends,” he said.

Evans stars in the rom-com Ghosted opposite Ana de Armas, who he also co-starred with in the 2019 hit Knives Out, alongside Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon and more.