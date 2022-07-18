Internet users are lining up to date Chris Evans after the Captain America star revealed he is “laser-focused” on finding a life partner.

The actor’s statement has received praise from fans, who are keen to let him know they are “available” and willing to “submit an application”.

During an interview with Shondaland to discuss Evans’ latest title, The Gray Man, he was asked whether there is anything he is “laser-focused” on in life.

After pausing for a moment to reflect on the question, Evans said: “The answer would be maybe laser-focused on finding a partner.”

“You know, someone that you want to live with. Look I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it, but even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.

“Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

The admission from People’s “Sexiest Man Alive 2021” has sparked reaction from fans on social media, with one person even inviting the Marvel actor as a date to her cousin’s wedding.

“I’m right here Chris, please and thank you,” one person said. Another asked whether he was taking applications “via email or paper”.

“I volunteer as tribute,” one Twitter user joked. “Why is there suddenly a laser on my forehead,” another said.

A third person wrote: “He’s finally ready to find me.”

Some people have praised the actor for his “vulnerability”.

“@ChrisEvans vulnerability here is what makes him so sexy,” a Twitter user wrote. “I mean sure he’s visually stunning, but his heart, his openness to share his emotions. That is sexy as f***!”

Another said: “I want to give him a hug SO BAD! Just from what I see here I think he really wants something deeper with someone now.”

Evans’ last public relationship was with actor and comedian Jenny Slate, whom he dated from 2016 to 2018. He has also previously dated Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly.

In October 2021, rumours surfaced that he was dating Selena Gomez after he followed the Only Murders In The Building star on Instagram, but the reports were never confirmed.