Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has said that Chrishell Stause initially wanted to keep their relationship a secret while they were filming the show.

Speaking of the Us Weekly, the 44-year-old real estate broker said: “I think when [a relationship is] public, it puts a lot of just added pressures and publicity and opinion.”

He went on to say how Stause was the one who thought it would be best if they kept their romance private.

“I followed her lead on things, and I respected her decision making on that,” he added.

Oppenheim said that he hoped the relationship could begin naturally without the added stress of media attention.

“It’s nice to kind of start a relationship in the way that normal relationships kind of grow and progress. And that’s just between two people,” he continued.

Speaking about who he told first, Oppenheim said: “We told some close friends, but if you want to keep something private, you have to generally not tell too many people. It’s hard to keep a secret amongst a lot of people.”

The couple went public with their relationship in July when they were pictured embracing on holiday in Capri together with a number of the Selling Sunset crew.

Stause shared a photograph of herself with Oppenheim from the holiday on Instagram, prompting a series of comments from her Selling Sunset co-stars congratulating them on their romance.

“Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy,” wrote Brett Oppenheim, Jason’s twin brother.

While the relationship hasn’t played out in Selling Sunset yet, the preview for season five of the reality series suggests this will be the main plotline during the next season.