Christine McGuinness appears to address break-up with Paddy in new video

Christine McGuinness has appeared to address her separation from husband Paddy McGuinness in a new Instagram video.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night (4 August), Christine, 34, posted a montage of herself on a train and sightseeing around London accompanied by the track “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons.

The former Real Housewives of Cheshire star also posted an image of herself to her Instagram feed, which showed her with a suitcase, backpack and a video camera.

She captioned the post: “And suddenly you know... It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings.”

Fans of the reality TV star were quick to comment in support, with one person writing: “Good luck christine in whatever your future holds.” Others called her “inspiring” and an “amazing lady”.

Paddy, 48, and Christine announced their separation after 11 years of marriage in July, with both parties sharing a statement to Instagram.

“We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify,” the statement read.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

They continued: “We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.”

The message was signed off: “Loads of love, Paddy & Christine.”