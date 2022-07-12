Christine McGuinness has revealed that she and Paddy McGuinness are working through their marriage problems “as privately as possible”.

It comes after she admitted that the couple, who have been together for 15 years, are going through a “very, very difficult time”.

The 34-year-old model and TV personality appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday 12 July to talk about her marriage.

Christine said that while she and Paddy, 48, were going through “ups and downs”, they are set to go on a family holiday with their three children later this month.

She told host Carol Vorderman, who is standing in for Lorraine Kelly as the latter recovers from Covid: “I think marriages just go through ups and downs anyway.

“I think all marriages – especially long ones like ours – it’s not always going to be plain sailing but we’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible.

“We just want to be there to support the children and have an amazing summer. We’re going away on a family holiday next week and we’re really excited. They’re always going to be our focus.”

In an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine published over the weekend, Christine revealed she was “feeling really quite raw and all over the place” amid her relationship difficulties.

“You know, that family bond will always be there no matter what but yeah, I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I suppose what I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now and same for him,” she told the publication.

She added: “I can’t deny we are having a very, very difficult time.

“It’s just – we’ve been together 15 years, 11 years married: we are gonna [sic] have ups and downs, but this situation at the minute... I don’t want to go into it too much but I will just say that I didn’t cause this situation.”

Christine and Paddy were married on 4 June 2011. They share three children, eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five-year-old Felicity.

The pair recently went on separate trips abroad, as Christine headed on her first-ever girls holiday while Paddy was filming Top Gear in Thailand.

Last month, Christine confirmed she is filming a new BBC documentary aimed at raising awareness of autism in women and young girls.

It comes after the model was diagnosed with the condition in November. She said her diagnosis helped her to understand “why I am the way I am”.