Actor Corey Feldman and his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, have announced their separation after seven years of marriage.

The Lost Boys star, 52, issued a statement to Page Six on Monday (7 August), confirming the news: “It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together.

“We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads.”

The Stand By Me actor and solo musician, who is best known for his work as a child actor in the Eighties, appearing in films Friday the 13th and The Goonies, continued: “Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on Love Retours 23 [Feldman’s current tour] at this time.”

“On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery. We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere.”

Mitchell has previously performed with Felman and acted as a DJ on his tour as a solo musician. In his viral performance of his song “Go 4 It” on NBC’s Today show in 2017, Mitchell appeared onstage as one of “Corey’s Angels”. The couple also appeared on a number of reality TV shows together, including Celebrity Wife Swap in 2015 and Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2019.

Mitchell also issued a statement to Page Six, saying: “It is with a deep and heavy sadness that I am announcing my separation from Corey.

“We’ve shared some amazing times together both private and public, and I will always cherish these moments we’ve shared together. I love him dearly and I always will.”

Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell pictured in January 2023 (Getty Images)

Mitchell said in her statement that she has been struggling with “health issues” and chronic fatigue syndrome for two years.

“I’ve struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family,” she said. “I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour.”

She added: “It’s been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and travelling from place to place… However, I do wish ‘My Love, Husband, & Friend’, and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show.”

The former couple began dating in 2012. After four years, the actor proposed in Palm Springs, California and they wed at the Fizz Champagne Lounge at the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, a week later in 2016.