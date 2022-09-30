Woman reveals why she and ex-boyfriend went on ‘breakup getaway’ before they split

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has revealed why she and her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend decided to go on a “breakup weekend getaway” before officially splitting up.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Piper, @tovahparpar, documented her and her partner holding hands while sitting on a bed. She went on to explain that before ending their relationship, they took a “beautiful” trip together, where they spent time “reminiscing” and talking about their “plans for healing”.

“Me and my boyfriend are breaking up in two weeks,” Piper wrote in the text over the video. “We went on a beautiful weekend getaway. We cuddled in this spot for four hours reminiscing. We talked about all of our fears, our plans for healing, and what we hope for our futures.”

She then addressed how meaningful the trip was, adding: “It was heartbreaking and healing all at once.”

Piper also highlighted how difficult breakups can be, as the caption reads: “It won’t hurt this bad forever, right?”

As of 30 September, the video has more than 4.5 million views, with TikTok users in the comments praising Piper for taking this trip and sharing how they’ve been in similar situations as her.

“Sometimes a breakup isn’t a crisis, sometimes it’s two people who love each other realising there is a non negotiable that means they aren’t their forever,” one wrote.

“This is so mature and considerate, just lovely,” another person added.

A third viewer wrote: “We did this, the mature ending, even got a few coffee /lunch meetings to check mental health. No trauma or emotional scars, I wish this to everyone.”

However, a few viewers questioned the couple’s split and expressed how they personally wouldn’t be able to take a vacation with a soon-to-be ex.

“How mature of you. If my bf ever tries to plan our breakup, his plans will start the day he tells me about it,” one wrote.

“For me this would be even worse than a normal break up bruh,” another person added.

A third person added: “Glad that helped you but I could never.”

Earlier this month, Piper shared her first video about her relationship on TikTok, which featured her partner packing up some boxes.

She went on to address their split in the text over the video, which reads: “I was supposed to move in with my boyfriend today. Instead, he’s helping me pack up as I move to a new city and we prepare the breakup.”

The Independent has reached out to Riley for comment.