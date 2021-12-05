Former Love Island contestant Dani Dyer has gone Instagram official with her footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen from West Ham.

The 25-year-old TV personality reposted a photograph of her and Bowen leaning against one another during a gathering with family and friends on her Instagram Stories.

Bowen, 24, posted the photograph on his Instagram Stories and tagged Dyer, who then re-shared it with her 3.4 million followers on the platform.

Dyer’s father, EastEnders star Danny Dyer, posted the same photograph on his grid with the caption: “If Carlsberg made son-in-laws. @danidyer @jarrodbowen”

Fans of the couple sent them their well wishes, with many commenting on how happy both Dyer and Bowen looked.

“Yes Dani! Be happy girl,” wrote one fan, while another said: “Lovely pic and lovely to see Dani happy again!”

“Aww I’m so happy for Dani, she looks so happy,” a third wrote.

Dyer confirmed her relationship with Bowen to The Sun in November and said: “Everything is so early days. Jarrod is a lovely guy and we’re enjoying getting to know each other.”

Jarrod Bowen posted a photograph of himself with Dani Dyer on his Instagram Stories, which Dyer then posted on her account (Jarrod Bowen/Dani Dyer/Instagram)

However, she said her nine-month-old son Santiago would “always come first” and be her “main priority”.

“I am concentrating on being a mum and, beyond that, whatever happens, happens.”

Dyer shares her son with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, who was sentenced to three and a half years in prison earlier this year after defrauding pensioners out of £34,000.

Kimmence, who was sentenced in July, was found guilty for five counts of fraud after he cheated two elderly men out of tens of thousands of pounds between 2016 and 2018. Less than six months earlier, Dyer had given birth to Santiago.

The Love Island star broke up with Kimmence after his sentencing, but said she would “always have a relationship” with him because he is the father of their child.

Speaking on her podcast Sorted With The Dyers, which she hosts with her father, Dyer said: “You are never really friends with your ex-boyfriend. It’s a little bit different in my situation, obviously, I will always have a relationship with Santi’s dad.

“But it’s very different when you have children. You’re tied together by blood and you’re always going to have a relationship there, which is different, but still there, there’s a line.”