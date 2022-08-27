David Beckham makes fun of Victoria Beckham’s ‘dodgy’ accent

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham has poked fun at wife Victoria Beckham’s “dodgy accent” while the couple enjoyed a hike in Aspen, Colorado.

In a post to her Instagram story on Friday 26 August, the Spice Girl turned fashion designer shared a video of herself panting as she walked the trail.

Dressed in an all-black outfit of cycling shorts, tank top and cap, Victoria told her followers: “So, we’re here in Aspen on a pretty major hike.”

Panning the camera round to show off her green surroundings, she added: “Look at the views.”

Though not in the frame, David could be heard in the background saying: “I hope you’re not putting that dodgy accent on.”

Dismissing her husband’s joke, Victoria replied: “This is just how I talk.”

David’s comments come days after fans accused Victoria of faking her “posh” accent during a makeup tutorial to promote new products added to her Victoria Beckham Beauty collection.

Though Victoria is famously known as “Posh Spice”, some people claimed her accent had changed over the years.

“She never used to speak like this,” one person said. Another wrote: “I never remember her being that posh whilst in Spice Girls.”

A third person pointed out that Victoria’s accent was appropriate for someone who was born in Essex and grew up in Hertfordshire.

“She was never posh, just posh compared to her bandmates,” they said.

In a separate video posted to her Instagram page, Victoria revealed that the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Harper, had also joined them on the trip.

Praising Harper’s efforts on the hike, Victoria said: “It’s certainly quite a challenging hike this one.

“Working out at this altitude makes such a massive difference. Harper is doing such a great job because this is tough.”