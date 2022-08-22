Victoria Beckham confuses fans with ‘posh’ accent: ‘She never used to speak like this’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham has confused fans with her “posh” accent during a new makeup tutorial video.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (21 August), the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer revealed how she does her new “signature smokey eye” look.

“So I want to show you how I create my updated signature smokey eye,” she said in the reel shared with her 30.2m followers.

Using Victoria Beckham Beauty products, Beckham demonstrated how she created the look with “Fig”, a purple eyeliner which is the newest addition to her Satin Kajal Liner “family” and retails for £22.

“My new favourite shade for creating a modern smokey eye,” Beckham captioned the reel.

“The rich, matte aubergine brightens every eye colour and gives the most amazing drama! I just love it!”

Fans, however, were quick to pick up on Posh Spice’s accent during the clip, which some labelled as “upper class”.

“She never used to speak like this,” one person wrote, while another said: “I never remember her being that posh whilst in Spice Girls.”

Another follower wrote: “I love her but I swear she didn’t always sound like this certainly not in Spice Girls days. I know she’s Posh Spice but girllll [sic].”

A fourth person added: “She has a London accent, she was never posh, just posh compared to her bandmates.”

One fan jumped to Beckham’s defence, writing: “She has always had the same voice, that’s why she was Posh Spice.”

Beckham was born in Essex and raised in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire. Since marrying husband David Beckham in 1999, the pair have split their time between London and the US, where David has been linked to football teams in LA and Miami.