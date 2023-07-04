Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham has paid tribute to his wife Victoria Beckham as they celebrate 24 years of marriage.

On 4 July 1999, the former England and Manchester United winger and Spice Girls star wed at a lavish ceremony in Ireland’s Luttrellstown Castle.

At the time, the couple, known as Posh and Becks, already had one child, son Brooklyn, who was born in March 1999.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (4 July), Beckham wrote: "On this day 4.7.99 24 years and counting.

“To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner,” he continued, before concluding: “Happy Anniversary love u so much.”

The picture shows the pair in their early twenties, posing as they cradle two identical puppies.

In a separate Instagram post, Victoria shared a series of photos of the pair embracing each other, writing in the caption: “Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you)... I love you so much @davidbeckham xx.”

The former “Spice Up Your Life” singer shared a video of a large gift box along with two cards printed with pictures of the couple when they first got together.

Family members and celebrity friends of the couple have joined them in celebrating their anniversary, with their 20-year-old son Romeo writing to his parents on his Instagram Story: “Happy anniversary love you guys so much.”

Emma Bunton, nicknamed Baby Spice, wrote: “Happy anniversary...We love you both so much.”

English football pundit and former footballer Gary Neville added: “Happy Anniversary to both of you and all my love.”

The pair first met in the Manchester United players’ lounge.

Victoria wrote of the moment in British Vogue in a letter to her younger self: “While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one).

Victoria and David Beckham in matching leather pantsuits to a Versace party in 1999 (AFP via Getty Images)

“And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you.”

She continued: “He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)

“I’m afraid that most of your first dates will be in car parks, which is not as seedy as it sounds. It is because your manager, Simon Fuller, will warn you, ‘Don’t let anyone see you out together or you’ll get hounded.’ At the time, you won’t understand why.”

The pair now share three sons and a daughter – Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18 and Harper, 11.