Drew Barrymore confirms she is dating again after being single for six years

Drew Barrymore has confirmed that she is dating again after being single for six years.

The Charlie’s Angels star opened up about her love life to guest Whoopi Goldberg on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren't dating. Are you dating now?” Barrymore asked Goldberg, before stating, “I am.”

“Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone,” the TV host added.

Goldberg replied that she wasn’t currently on the dating scene, but offered some advice to the younger star.

“Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself, ‘Now I really want someone to just be part of this,'” she suggested.

“Right now, that may not be what you’re looking for, which is probably why you’re doing fine.”

The 47-year-old split from her husband Will Kopelman in 2016 after four years of marriage.

The pair share two daughters: Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight.

In October, she opened up about her love life, revealing she had “not been intimate” with anyone for six years.

Writing on her personal blog, she said: “Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship.

“I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time.“

She added: “I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing. For the record, I do not hate sex!” she clarified.

Speaking in 2021, Barrymore also spoke about the challenges of trying to find love on dating apps, claiming that “no-one” had connected with her.

She said: “I will tell you this and don't feel sorry for me cause it is just what happens to all us women out there. No one has connected with me.

“It makes me feel like such a loser and then you are like 'it is hard out there’. It is hard out there for everybody. It is hard in person. It is hard on dating apps. It is vulnerable, but you keep trying.”