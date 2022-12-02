Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drew Barrymore confirms she is dating again after being single for six years

The star said she ‘worried’ she had become ‘too good at being alone’

Joanna Whitehead
Friday 02 December 2022 08:06
Comments
Drew Barrymore emotionally opens up about dating as a single mother

Drew Barrymore has confirmed that she is dating again after being single for six years.

The Charlie’s Angels star opened up about her love life to guest Whoopi Goldberg on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren't dating. Are you dating now?” Barrymore asked Goldberg, before stating, “I am.”

“Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone,” the TV host added.

Goldberg replied that she wasn’t currently on the dating scene, but offered some advice to the younger star.

Recommended

“Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself, ‘Now I really want someone to just be part of this,'” she suggested.

“Right now, that may not be what you’re looking for, which is probably why you’re doing fine.”

The 47-year-old split from her husband Will Kopelman in 2016 after four years of marriage.

The pair share two daughters: Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight.

In October, she opened up about her love life, revealing she had “not been intimate” with anyone for six years.

Writing on her personal blog, she said: “Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship.

“I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time.“

She added: “I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing. For the record, I do not hate sex!” she clarified.

Speaking in 2021, Barrymore also spoke about the challenges of trying to find love on dating apps, claiming that “no-one” had connected with her.

Recommended

She said: “I will tell you this and don't feel sorry for me cause it is just what happens to all us women out there. No one has connected with me.

“It makes me feel like such a loser and then you are like 'it is hard out there’. It is hard out there for everybody. It is hard in person. It is hard on dating apps. It is vulnerable, but you keep trying.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in