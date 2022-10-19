Drew Barrymore reveals she hasn’t had an ‘intimate relationship’ since 2016

Drew Barrymore has revealed she has not been in an “intimate relationship” since 2016.

Writing on her personal blog, the actor said that having had two children and separating from their father, Will Kopelman, six years ago “has made me cautious” when it comes to relationships.

Barrymore also opened up about how her feelings about sex and intimacy are “very different” now compared to her younger self.

“Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship,” she explained.

