Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti set to move in together

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced they are moving in together, nearly three months after winning the popular reality show.

The Turkish model and actor and the “Italian stallion” revealed they are taking their relationship to the next level on Thursday (20 October).

The couple won the ITV show in August by a landslide after a public vote and have since kept fans up to date on their lives together on social media.

Sanclimenti, 27, asked Cülcüloğlu, 28, to move in with him over a romantic meal.

Cülcüloğlu took to Twitter to post a photograph of a tiramisu served on a platter with the words “Moving in?” written in chocolate sauce.

“Davide just surprised me! It’s official we are moving in,” she wrote.

The business owner posted a short clip on his Instagram Story showing Cülcüloğlu smiling and saying yes to the question before kissing him.

He wrote: “The beginning of a new beautiful chapter.”

The couple won the hearts of viewers during their time on Love Island, which showed their ups and downs as they developed their relationship.

Many fans enjoyed watching their passionate personalities complement and clash with one another, resulting in some fiery exchanges that have been immortalised as memes.

Cülcüloğlu opened up about the pressures of having a relationship in the public eye to OK! Magazine last week and said it “isn’t easy”.

She said: “One thing I’ve learnt in this relationship, you have to trust your boyfriend or girlfriend because in the public eye, it’s not easy.

“Especially when people will make rumours or say things, or they see things, or things could look different from a picture. You just have to communicate with your partner, trust your partner and keep your relationship private.”

The couple are set to star in a new ITV2 series, Homecomings, which will see them traveling to one another’s hometowns in Italy and Turkey.

Sanclimenti will give his girlfriend a tour of Verona, before traveling through the Tuscan valley, before flying to Istanbul.

There, Cülcüloğlu will introduce him to people she met during her acting career in Turkey, before they go on an eight-hour road trip to her family village in Odemis.