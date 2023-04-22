Emily Ratajkowski addresses alleged ‘feud’ with Olivia Wilde over Harry Styles kiss

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has addressed the alleged “feud” between herself and Olivia Wilde after a video emerged of the model kissing Harry Styles.

The cover star of Vogue Spain’s May issue, Ratajkowski, 31, was spotted kissing the “As It Was” singer in Tokyo last month.

The video, which quickly went viral, prompted speculation of a falling out between Ratajkowski and Wilde, whose relationship with Styles ended last November.

When asked about the “feud” between herself and Wilde and the “narrative of female confrontation” in the media, Ratajkowski said “these approaches occur over and over again”.

She continued: “I did a TikTok talking about it when the Adam Levine case came to light . All my algorithm on this social network showed content focused on s***-shaming a 23-year-old girl.

“I was frustrated with the way in which an attack narrative was being established on this girl, instead of asking what happens to the person who is in a relationship and as such has contracted obligations. “

The Maroon 5 frontman became embroiled in a cheating scandal last year, after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with Levine.

Levine, who is married to Behati Prinsloo, denied the allegations but admitted to “crossing the line” by sending some flirty Instagram messages.

Speaking to Vogue Spain, Ratajkowski said she “feels bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions”.

When asked whether reports of a confrontation were true, the podcast host and author replied: “That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate issue.”

The Independent has reached out to Wilde’s representatives for comment.

Elsewhere, Ratajkowski said she finds the constant attention on her love life “bizarre”.

The mother-of-one, who was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been linked to Pete Davidson and comedian Eric Andre since her split.

She told the magazine: “I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage. The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life.”

Ratajkowski went on to say she is worried about her son in the face of privacy intrusions by the paparazzi.

“It is complex to explain our relationship with the paparazzi. I don’t want you to be afraid of them. But, at the same time, he has to know that they are not his friends,” she added.