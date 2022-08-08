Frank Ocean launches luxury male sex toy for £21,000

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Frank Ocean’s fine jewellery company Homer has released a new capsule collection, including an 18-karat yellow gold male sex toy that will set fans back by US$25,000 (£20,700).

The Blonde singer, who rarely posts on social media, shocked fans after making his return to Instagram with a nude photograph to promote the XXXL H-Bone Ring.

Ocean posted the photograph on his Instagram Stories, as well as on the official Homer Instagram account.

It showed a male model’s torso with his genitals blurred out, except for the ring that appeared to be placed around his penis.

While it is unclear if Ocean is the nude model in the photograph, he is credited in the caption, which reads: “PHOTO: frank ‘PACO’ ocean.”

According to the product description on the Homer website, the H-Bone Ring is “handmade of 18-karat yellow gold with an array of channel set princess-cut diamonds and layers that express a pixelated bone or an H-motif, finished with a high polish”.

Other non-NSFW items in the new collection include pendants, earrings, and keychains. Prices start at US$310 (£256).

Fans were quick to react to the post, with many bemoaning that Ocean’s return to social media did not include new music.

“Frank Ocean dropping dick ring was the last thing I expected today,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another posted a meme of a woman crying and added: “Frank Ocean selling a cock ring instead of coming out with an album.”

A third joked that they would be “proposing to my gf with the Frank Ocean cock ring”.

The 34-year-old two-time Grammy Award winner launched his luxury company in 2021, with his first collection comprising of silk scarves and jewellery pieces that were crafted from 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, and American lab-grown diamonds.

Speaking to FT last August in his first interview in two years, Ocean joked that he named his brand Homer because “it’s five letters and the dotcom was available”.

“But also because Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure – the same as diamonds and gold – and I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone,” he explained.