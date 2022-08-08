Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gemma Owen has said that her father, former footballer Michael Owen, was “proud” of how she acted on the show.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning (8 August), along with partner Luca Bish, Owen said of her father: “He just says, ‘Oh you know, so proud, you didn’t do anything to disgrace us’ so he’s happy.”

They pair also revealed that 23-year-old Bish has yet to meet the footballer, as they have both only had one day at home since the show ended.

Owen, 19, added that her feelings for Bish were “constrained” during their time on Love Island.

She said: “I feel like in the villa, for me, there was only a certain amount of feelings I could get for Luca in that environment because you’ve got nothing to do with the outside.

“​​So I got to that point in the last week or two left and I was like ‘I kind of just want to get out now start experiencing normal stuff, have a normal life’.”

Bish, who along with Owen came in at second place during the final episode of series eight, added that his feelings for Owen have changed “for the better” since leaving the Mallorcan villa.

Bish said: “She’s come more out of her shell, like when I saw you with your mum and stuff and when we were in the hotel.”

They added that they are not yet boyfriend and girlfriend, but Bish does plan to “ask her officially”.

Bish and Owen secured 14.5 per cent of the public vote in the Love Island final, putting them behind the show’s winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who triumphed with 63.7 per cent, according to ITV.

Additional reporting by PA