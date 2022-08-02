Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email

Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the final Love Island 2022 vote by a massive landslide, it has been revealed.

The pair, who beat out couples including Luca Bish and Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, received a staggering 63.69 per cent of the total vote.

In comparison, ITV revealed that second-placed Gemma and Luca recieved just 14.47 per cent of the vote.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope finished in third, with 11.77 per cent of the vote, while Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, ended the series in fourth with 10.07 per cent.

Ekin-su and Davide shared a video message with fans after their victory was announced.

“Thank you everyone for voting [for] us and thank you for making us who we are,” said Ekin-su.

Davide added: “I didn’t expect it. I still don’t believe it.”

The finale of the ITV2 reality series drew in 3.4 million viewers on Monday night (1 August), making this season’s conclusion ranking as the most-watched since 2019.

Davide in ‘Love Island' (ITV)

The final episode had an average of 3 million viewers, while the season marked another three-year-high by receiving an average viewership of 2.7 million viewers across its eight-week run.

According to ITV, Love Island is also responsible for a record 250 million views on ITV Hub, the channel’s on-demand service.