Which Love Island 2022 couples are still together?

Love Island has wrapped up for yet another season, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti being declared as the 2022 winners.

The couple, whose ups and downs in the Mallorcan villa won fans over across the two months season eight aired, were announced as the winners of the £50,000 prize, with Gemma Owen and Luca Bish coming in at second place.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were named third and fourth respectively.

Last year’s season has seen winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split, but there are still some couples going strong and there are several lasting Love Island success stories from previous seasons.

So, as this season of Love Island comes to a close, which couples from season eight are still together?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Status: Loved up

The couple dubbed as the nation’s “parents” by social media users took home the crown as Love Island’s winners for 2022. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti’s relationship throughout the series was fiery, to say the least, with break-ups, wandering eyes, and steamy make-ups – all making for peak entertainment.

Their final date saw “Italian snack” Davide tell Ekin-Su that he was “genuinely” in love with her, and he finished his “vow” speech in the final episode with “ti amo”, which fans were quick to point out he previously said you only said to someone you wanted to marry. Could there be a Ekin-Su-Davide wedding in the near future? We certainly hope it’s televised if so.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Status: Loved up

Perhaps this season’s most controversial couple, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish faced their fair amount of setbacks (lick-gate being one), but ultimately left the villa in second place.

During her speech to Luca, Gemma said: “You’ve actually brought out a little soft side in me too, even though I know I can be hard work sometimes.

“We’ve talked about and made so many plans already and I’m really excited to actually do them on the outside, so bring on our next chapter.”

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Status: Loved up

The third-placed couple went through their ups and downs during the Summer season (get it), but Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope ultimately made their way back to each other and declared their love for one another by the end of the series.

During their final “vows” to one another, Dami said: “I know we agreed that may the best heartbreaker win, but it’s safe to say we’re both leaving as winners.” Cute, guys.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Status: Loved up

While Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page’s may have hit a tit-shaped snag (sorry) during Casa Amor, by the end of the series the dancer and personal trainer seemed to be genuinely in love.

In her speech to Andrew at the end of the series, 23-year-old Tasha said: “Walking into this villa, I had no expectations but hoped to meet my love – my first love. I’ve never left this way before. You are everything I asked for

“What I love about you is your ambition, dedication, the way you care for others, your sexy body. There’s not a single thing I’d change about you. I’m so lucky to have you.

“Thank you for accepting me for me and loving my superpower. The fact that when I fall asleep you take my cochlear implant out for me – that’s when I know you’re the one.”

We’re not crying, you are.

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Status: Loved up

One of the original Islanders, Paige Thorne’s head was turned not once, but twice during the series. The first was when Owen’s ex-boyfriend, rugby player Jacques O’Neill entered the villa. The pair seemed to be strong until they hit a curveball during Casa Amor which left them on shaky grounds.

This was intensified when “ultimate bombshell” Adam Collard entered the villa and Paige’s head was turned once again. Jacques ended up leaving the villa due to the toll it was taking on his mental health, and Paige and Adam coupled up.

Adam, who was dubbed a “villain” when he first appeared on the series in 2018, appeared to have what some fans called a “redemption arc” and he and Paige made their relationship exclusive by the time they left the villa in fifth place.

On leaving the villa, Adam posted a picture of him and Paige to Instagram with the caption: “Second time lucky would be an understatement. I’ve had the best time in the villa this time and made some memories that’ll last forever. I can’t thank all my friends, family and all of you for the support, but I’d be lying if I said that it wasn’t down to this one for making it the best time ever and bringing out a completely different side to me @paigethornex.”

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen

Status: Loved up

When Jamie Allen arrived in the villa as part of the last quartet of bombshells, it seemed as if Danica Taylor had finally met her match. The dancer and footballer hit it off instantly, but were quickly eliminated from the show as the public chose to save the couples who had been together longer.

Upon leaving, Danica said that the “aim of the game is to find love, and I think I could potentially have found that with Jamie”. Watch this space.