Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have thanked their fans after winning this year’s series.

The pair were named victors of the 2022 season on Monday (1 August), beating Gemma Owen and Luca Bish to the £50,000 cash prize.

Ekin-Su broke down in tears when host Laura Whitmore announced the result, with Davide repeatedly stating: “I can’t believe it.”

Addressing the public for the first time in a video shared on the ITV2 series’ official Twitter page, Ekin-Su said: “Thank you everyone for voting for us and thank you for making us who we are.”

Davide added: “I didn’t expect it – I still don’t believe it,” with Ekin-Su continuing: “I think everyone’s winners in here, and I just feel really lucky to be here.”

Addressing the runners-up, Davide then said: "We are all four great couples, but yeah, thank you for everyone.”

Ekin-Su finished the message by saying: “Thank you for going on our journey with us - it means so much.”

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope finished in third place, leaving Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page to come fourth.

Davide and Ekin-Su thank public after winning ‘Love Island’ (ITV2)

Love Island, which will return in 2023. is available to stream on BritBox.