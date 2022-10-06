Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Only half of Gen Z exclusively attracted to opposite sex, according to new study

The landmark report reveals stark generational differences when it comes to sexual orientation

Joanna Whitehead
Thursday 06 October 2022 11:32
LGBT Activist Robin Tyler on Stonewall 50

Only half of Generation Z say they are exclusively attracted to people of the opposite sex, according to a new study.

Polling undertaken by LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall and Ipsos reveals stark generational differences when it comes to sexual attraction, with two in five (40 per cent) of Gen Z respondents identifying same sex attractions, while 53 per cent (just over half) report being exclusively attracted to people of the opposite sex.

This compares with over three-quarters (77 per cent) of baby boomers, who say they are exclusively attracted to people of the opposite sex.

The groundbreaking report reveals that more Gen Z people identify as bisexual or pansexual (14 per cent), than gay (two percent) or lesbian (three per cent).

Across all age ranges, however, only two-thirds (66 per cent) describe themselves as being exclusively attracted to the opposite sex.

And data shows that two percent of Britons identify as asexual or “ace”, which means that they do not experience sexual attraction, although they may still be romantically attracted.

Recommended

The data, which reveals younger generations as being significantly more sexually diverse than their predecessors, was taken from three unique surveys consisting of more than 6,000 Britons.

For the purposes of this study, Gen Z are defined as those currently aged 16-26; millennials are defined as those currently aged 27-42; Gen X are defined as those currently aged 43 to 56, and baby boomers are defined as those currently aged 56 to 75.

“This ground-breaking new report shows that our lives as LGBTQ+ people are more visible and connected to our friends and families,” says Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall.

“It is also amazing to see that younger generations are no longer afraid to be themselves and have supportive families and social environments to thrive.

Younger generations are more diverse when it comes to sexual and gender identity

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“This profound sea-change in our identity and orientation indicates that the idea of a ‘culture war’ often referenced in parts of the media is a misnomer being propagated by a narrow section of society, out of touch with - and unwilling to accept – the reality of our diverse, inter-connected communities.”

The news comes as hate crimes targeting transgender people were found to have surged by 56 per cent in a year, as the number of overall offences hit a record high in England and Wales.

In a report published by the Home Office, racially-motivated offences made up the largest proportion overall, followed by those motivated by sexual orientation, disability, religion and transgender identity.

While the number of hate crimes recorded has been increasing for a decade, the report states that the trend “is likely to have been mainly driven by improvements in crime recording by the police”.

Recommended

It adds: “Transgender issues have been heavily discussed on social media over the last year, which may have led to an increase in related hate crimes.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in