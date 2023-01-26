Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with Clara Chia Marti after Shakira ‘diss track’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gerard Pique has made his relationship with his new girlfriend “Instagram official”, seven months after splitting from Shakira.

The former professional footballer shared an intimate selfie with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti on his social media account on Wednesday (25 January).

The uncaptioned post, which is Pique’s first of Marti on his page, comes just weeks after Shakira released her new song and breakup anthem, “BZRP Music Session #53”.

Pique, 35, and Shakira, 45, announced their separation in June 2022 after more than a decade together. They share two children, Sasha and Milan.

The Spanish athlete went public with Marti, who is reportedly employed by Pique’s events company Kosmos, after the split was announced.

In her latest single, Shakira appeared to refer pointedly to Pique and Marti’s relationship as she sings: “I’m worth two 22-year-olds/You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo/You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.”

A week later, Pique was seen driving to his office in Barcelona in a Renault Twingo car in what fans believe was a deliberate response to the song.

Speaking to ELLE magazine in September, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer opened up about the break-up with Pique, describing it as a “bad dream”.

She said it was “really upsetting” for their children, adding: “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarised and cheapened by the media.”

Criticising the media scrutiny on her family further, she continued: “It’s hard to talk about, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye, and because our separation is not like a regular separation.

“So it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7.”