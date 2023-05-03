Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared details of the bedroom skills of her ex boyfriends Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

Speaking to Alex Cooper on the latest instalment of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 50-year-old was asked who was better in bed – Pitt or Affleck.

Paltrow said that it was a “hard” decision to make and compared the two.

“Brad was sort of major chemistry, major love of your life, at the time, you know,” she said, alluding to the strong connection she had with Pitt.

“And Ben was like technically excellent,” she said before laughing and blushing.

“Holy f***,” said host Cooper, “God bless J-Lo and everything she is getting over there.”

“I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this,” added Paltrow, since her 18-year-old daughter Apple was in the podcast studio with them.

Paltrow started dating Brad Pitt in 1994 after they met on set of the film Seven. They got engaged in 1996 and split six months later. Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000 and later married Angelina Jolie in 2014.

The pair started dating in 1994 and got engaged two years later (AFP via Getty Images)

The Shakespeare In Love actordated Argo star Ben Affleck on and off from 1997 to 2000. Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, before splitting in 2018. He later married musician Jennifer Lopez in 2022.

Paltrow married husband and American TV Brad Falchuk in 2018. She shared two children, Apple, 18 and Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, Paltrow opened up about the first time she met Pitt and the heartbreak that followed their brief engagement.

“I met Brad on the set of Seven, and I think I was only 22 years old at the time,” she said recalling her role in the crime film alongside stars Pitt and Morgan Freeman in 1994.

Paltrow then recalled the moment they approached each other on set and it was “love at first sight”.

“And I got this little part in Seven and I was so excited to meet him and Morgan Freeman who I had grown up adoring as an actor, and we sort of said hi on set and it was major major love at first sight.”

She added: “It was crazy.”