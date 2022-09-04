Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A couple who first met and fell in love in a departure lounge at Heathrow Airport are now married and have a child together, 20 months after their chance meeting.

Nana and Tremaine Osei-Adjei struck up a conversation while they were waiting for their separate flights in December 2019.

Tremaine, 29, was waiting to board a plane to Tennessee to see her brother, while Nana, 40, was traveling to Ghana for his father’s 70th birthday and his brother’s engagement.

She said Nana approached her in the terminal while she was “minding my own business and eating some food”.

“He thought I was with somebody else as he thought I had a husband or was traveling with someone,” Tremaine explained.

“But after he had been observing me for a couple of minutes, he saw I was sitting by myself.”

After sparking a long conversation with Tremaine, Nana, a company director, took her for a glass of champagne in one of the airport’s lounges, which he had access to because he was travelling first class.

Tremaine said that, while she was usually “a bit reluctant” to speak to random men who approach her, she found herself warming up to Nana.

“He’s 11 years older than me so when we met, I was 26 and he was 37 – I was asking if he had been married before.

“When he was about to board his flight, he gave me a kiss on the cheek and posted a picture of us in the airport on his WhatsApp,” she added.

Nana Osei-Adjei and Tremaine Osei-Adjei on the day they met in Heathrow first class lounge (Tremaine Osei-Adjei / SWNS)

They exchanged contact details and continued messaging one another while they were away on their respective trips.

In January 2020, they both returned to the UK and met up again in the West Midlands for their first date. They decided to start a relationship together on 20 February 2020.

Nana proposed to Tremaine almost exactly a year after they began dating in front of her family on 21 February 2021.

The mindset and recovery coach said the couple were visiting her parents’ house when Nana proposed “dressed in a suit with a bible”.

“He pulled me aside and said he loved me, got on his knee and took the ring out,” she recalled.

The pair were married on 7 August 2021 in a traditional ceremony in Wolverhampton, where Tremaine is from.

Nana Osei-Adjei and Tremaine Osei-Adjei on their wedding day (Tremaine Osei-Adjei / SWNS)

Nana’s family travelled to the UK from Ghana, while Tremaine’s brother came from the US.

“We got married at the same church my mum and dad got married at in Dudley,” she said.

Tremaine gave birth to the couple’s first child, Zacharia, earlier this year.

She said that although Nana was a total stranger when they met in Heathrow airport, she “felt very safe and I knew he was somebody I could trust”.

“We were just quizzing each other about marriage and religion, things you would usually ask on the fourth or fifth date.

Nana Osei-Adjei and Tremaine Osei-Adjei on honeymoon in Antigua (Tremaine Osei-Adjei / SWNS)

“I sent a picture to my mum saying I’d met this cool guy at the airport and he spoke to his brother on the phone and told him, ‘I think I’ve met my wife’.”

As for Nana, he recalled being “very smitten” from the moment he saw Tremaine and thought she was “amazing, beautiful, very attractive”.

“There was something in my heart that felt, if you don’t speak to her and board the plane, you’re going to have a regret that you never spoke to this woman.”

He continued: “When people ask how we met and I tell them, they say it’s like a movie.

“I never get bored of telling the story and we really think it was destiny. As soon as I saw her, I just felt there was something special.”

Additional reporting by SWNS