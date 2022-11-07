‘Boy did my teenage self love you deeply’: Hilary Duff shares tribute to Aaron Carter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hilary Duff has paid tribute to singer Aaron Carter following his death.

Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, died on Saturday 5 November, aged 34.

Confirming the news to The Independent, a spokesperson said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today [Saturday].”

The singer’s family said his cause of death is currently “being investigated”.

“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Duff and Carter famously began dating in 2000 when they were both 13 years old.

The pair had an on-off relationship for several years, and Carter also made a guest appearance on her popular Disney show, Lizzie McGuire.

In a note shared on Instagram, Duff said she loved Carter “deeply” as a teenager.

“For Aaron – I am deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” Duff wrote.

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy [heart emoji],” Duff added.

Carter previously spoke about his admiration for Duff in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2014. The “I Want Candy” singer also expressed his regret at their failed relationship.

“Absolutely…I don’t know who she is today, she doesn’t know who I am today, but I would sweep her off her feet if I ever got a chance to again and fix what I did wrong,” Carter told the outlet at the time.

Carter is survived by his fiancée Melanie Martin and their 11-month-old son, Prince.

On Saturday, Martin shared a brief video of herself reacting to the news of Carter’s death. In the clip, shared to TikTok, Martin is seen crying while she drives.

Tributes to the singer have poured in from across the music industry.

In a statement shared to Instagram, New Kids on the Block said: “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.’