A woman has praised her Hinge match for the “lead-up” to their date after he sent a personalised resume detailing why he was the perfect candidate for the role.

Becca, a social media influencer who goes by the username @blondebrokeandbougie, described her date’s dedication to “the bit” in a video posted to the app on Wednesday.

“So I went on a Hinge date last night and the lead-up to this date was amazing and needs to be shared,” Becca said.

In the clip, Becca began by explaining that she has a prompt on her Hinge profile that says she has a boat. According to the TikToker, the conversation between herself and her Hinge match began after he responded to the prompt and asked what he needed to do to be invited on the boat.

Becca then shared a screenshot of the ensuing conversation, in which she replied to the man’s inquiry: “Present your qualifications.”

The request prompted Becca’s Hinge match to ask for her email, as he noted that he could “pass [his] resume along later tonight”.

According to Becca, she didn’t want to give a stranger her email, but acknowledged that “on the off chance that he sends a resume, this would be hilarious,” so she did.

“Make sure it is specific to the job you are applying for,” she added in a follow-up message along with her email.

Becca then revealed that, the next day, “much to [her] surprise,” she received an email from her Hinge match, in which he had attached his resume.

“Enclosed please find my resume. After careful review, I believe you will find my qualifications exceed expectations and I would be the perfect fit for the position of Date/Guy To Invite On Your Boat,” the man wrote in the accompanying email.

In the TikTok, Becca then showed the resume she received, in which her Hinge match used the subheadline: “Charming Single Man” and described himself as a “highly motivated individual seeking the ultimate companion/dance partner/dinner date/weekend getaway partner”.

The resume also included the man’s “work history,” which described him as a “human being” living in New York who dances “like nobody’s watching,” a “superb conversationalist,” and as having a “great sense of humour”.

Under the work history section of the resume, the man also included that he is a “limbo champ, a “tad bit extra,” and a “boating enthusiast’.

“Always brings drinks and sunscreen,” he wrote, adding that he also “successfully operated both motor boats and personal watercrafts under a New York State boating license”.

The man also included a skills section, where he rated his emotional intelligence, “normal intelligence,” which he described as “very good” and jokingly added: “Let’s not get arrogant here,” his cooking abilities and his date planning.

According to Becca, who acknowledged that, at this point the man was “committing to the bit,” she sent a “lengthy email back,” in which she invited her Hinge match to a first round of interviews.

“Thanks for your interest in the position. It is a highly competitive market, however, I am pleased to tell you we would like to invite you to a first-round interview,” she wrote in the email, according to a screenshot shared in the TikTok. In the email, Becca also noted that the interview would consist of selecting a time and place for the meeting, and that, as interviewer, she would also be assessing his selection choice, “conversation skills” and “overall appearance”.

Becca concluded the email encouraging her Hinge match to provide his availability for Monday or Tuesday, before adding: “Thanks and good luck!”

“He was quite excited to be invited to a first-round interview,” Becca told her followers as she shared a screenshot of her Hinge match’s response, in which he said he was “looking forward to the opportunity to demonstrate [his] fit for this role in this market”.

The man then suggested a day, time and location, before informing Becca that he did not have a “number for [her] office” in his “records” and asking for the best number to reach her.

“So my next step, naturally, is to send a calendar invite,” Becca said, as she showed a screenshot of the invite she sent to her Hinge match titled “interview”. She also shared her phone number, but noted that she was “too committed to the bit” and didn’t want the conversation to just move to text, so she sent another email informing her match “any communication prior to the interview will be evaluated”.

According to Becca, the man continued to follow along, as she revealed that she received a text from her match’s “assistant” the day before the date confirming their plans.

In response, Becca also confirmed that the scheduled time still worked, before requesting her date bring “several copies” of his resume. “We also have a business formal dress code,” she added.

“So I was a little disappointed when he did not show up in a full suit, but it can be forgiven because this exchange was an A-plus,” she concluded. In the caption, she added: “Moral of the story is always commit to the bit.”

As of Thursday, the video has been viewed more than 696,000 times, with viewers also applauding the man’s dedication.

“Marry him. Getting a guy that has a sense of humour only happens one in 2,000,000 times,” one person joked, while another said: “This is SO CHARMING. I love when people commit to the bit.”

Someone else said: “I have to give you both props for the commitment. He’s definitely worth interviewing.”

Others revealed that they were eagerly waiting for an update, with one viewer commenting: “Bestie, I think we all want a part two.”

“We need to know if he made it past the first round of interviews,” someone else wrote.

Speaking to The Independent, Becca said the date went well and they are currently in the process of scheduling another.

While reflecting on the viral reaction to the video, she said she knew people would be amused because she had shown the exchange to friends, but was “shocked by how many people have seen it!”

As for whether she told her Hinge date about the video, she said that she “warned him in advance” before she posted it “because even though it was anonymous for him I still wanted to respect his privacy”.

“And he said I could post it as long as I agreed to a second interview!” she said, adding that it’s since been viewed by his siblings and her parents.