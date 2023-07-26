Hulk Hogan announces engagement to girlfriend Sky Daily at friend’s wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hulk Hogan announced his engagement to his girlfriend, yoga instructor Sky Daily, at a wedding reception over the weekend.

The 69-year-old former pro wrestler was giving a speech at the reception, which took place in a restaurant in Tampa, Florida, for the wedding of Daily’s friends when he started to speak about how they met, the Los Angeles Times reports.

In the speech, Hogan recalled how he’d sent a drink to a group of women Daily had been out with one night.

One of her friends went over to thank him and he asked, “Who’s the blonde?” in reference to Daily.

“So I spotted Sky, and we sat down, we talked,” he said. However, Hogan explained that he later decided to go home alone so as not to seem too eager.

“And then when I got in my car, there was just bang, bang, bang, bang on the window. It scared the hell out of me, so I put the window down.”

It turned out to be the bride, whom Hogan said “stuck her head in my car” to encourage him to call Daily.

“It made me think twice about just ghosting and going home and never calling,” he said, before the big reveal.

“I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother.”

The news comes after Hogan spoke candidly about the lifestyle changes he made after his body “shut down” on him, with the former wrestler revealing that he’s given up alcohol completely and lost 40 pounds.

“I don’t drink alcohol at all. I just don’t drink, don’t take Tylenols. I don’t do anything except drink really good water,” Hogan said during a “Gym & Fridge” video for Men’s Health, noting that he gave up alcohol “completely” six months ago.

“I just got tired of it. It got to be a way to kind of numb me a little bit because I had a bunch of crazy business problems and personal stuff going on at the time,” he said.

Last year, Hogan confused fans by posting a video to his Facebook account showing him introducing Sky to Poison rockstar Bret Michaels, prompting fans to question what happened to his wife, Jennifer McDaniel. AT the time, the wrestling star had yet to announce his divorce.

After repeatedly being asked about McDaniel, Hogan clarified his relationship status on Twitter. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,” he wrote.

“I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”