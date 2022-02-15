Telling someone that you love them is a huge moment in any relationship. It can be difficult, anxiety-inducing and at times life-affirming – and new research has found that Brits are willing to say it earlier than we might expect.

According to research by online greeting card marketplace Thortful, the average Brit declares their love to a new significant other in less than a month. One in five of the 1,500 polled were also found to have said “I love you” by three months into a relationship.

A gender split was found when it comes to love declarations, as well. Thortful’s research found that men tend to say “I love you” faster than women do – 19 per cent report they’ve said it to a partner after just one month together.

Meanwhile, women were found to wait longer before putting their heart out there, with 18 per cent stating they’ve declared their love to their partner after three months or more.

The study also looked into the most popular love languages in the UK, delving deeper into how we express our love once we are in a serious relationship.

The five love languages are: words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service and receiving gifts.

Some 63 per cent of Brits reported that physical touch was their favourite way of showing affection, with words of affirmation coming in second as the top love language. Quality time was chosen by 48 per cent of Brits – doing simple, wholesome things together like cooking, or taking a walk in the sun – and 32 per cent opted for acts of service.

Surprisingly, only 21 per cent chose gift giving as a love language – turns out the joy isn’t really in giving, instead of receiving.

So next time you’re looking to show love to a partner, consider a hug over a trip to the high street for something shiny.