A dating expert has revealed why it’s a bad idea to view the Instagram Stories of someone you’re romantically interested in.

Lisa, @somymomsatherapist, is a family, marriage and trauma therapist who often shares videos on TikTok regarding topics like relationships, friendships, and mental health.

In a recent clip, Lisa explained why it is “psychologically” important to avoid looking at a potential partner’s story on Instagram if you’re interested in them. According to the LMFT, by looking at someone’s stories during the “beginning stages” of dating, it may lead to “overthinking” about what they are doing with other people.

“In the beginning stages, when you view their stories and get into their world, you’re most likely somehow either going to get triggered or bumped into your head,” she said. “You’re going to start overthinking like: ‘Who’s that girl?’ ‘Who do they like?’ What about that friend?’”

Lisa emphasised that with Instagram Stories, you can become far “too invested” in the life of someone that you don’t fully know, which is why it’s vital to focus on your “own life”.

“We are way too invested in their life for not knowing them yet,” she explained. “We have a much better chance of our body not bumping out on its own and getting triggered if we stay in our own lane. Stay in our own life.”

According to Lisa, instead of looking at Instagram Stories, those looking for a partner should instead “stay with your own friends,” as you’ll “get to know” the person you’re dating down the line.

“Stay with your own friends,” she said. “I will get to know them as I go. Because looking at their Story bumps us out of our zone. And when bumped out of our zone we get in our head. And getting in our heads gives us all those weird thoughts that make us feel weird inside.”

“Then we all act weird, and then we don’t like the way it feels,” she added.

As of 17 March, the video has more than 360,900 views, with TikTok users in the comments agreeing with Lisa’s advice.

“That’s why it’s important not to add them on any social media,” one viewer said, while another said: “100 per cent plus you allow real emotional connection to grow without the jealousy, irritation and craziness muddling the waters.”

However, some viewers felt like there could be drawbacks to avoiding someone else’s social media accounts.

“What if they post stuff that tells us more about them (potential deal breakers)? I wanna know what I’m getting into,” one person said.

Someone else added: “I feel like I could find a red flag or ick in the stories though I can’t resist watching them.”

The Independent has contacted Lisa for comment.