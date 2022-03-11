A woman has shared the “cringy” form that she was sent to fill out by a Tinder match, which included questions about employment, height, potential dog ownership, and Lord of the Ring preferences.

In a video posted to TikTok last month, Elizabeth, who goes by the username @rumourhasitvintage, screenrecorded the message she received from a match on Tinder, who began their conversation by sending a Google Forms link.

After clicking the link, it brought Elizabeth to the form, where she was then asked to fill out multiple questions, including name, relationship status and employment. The application then requested applicants fill out a section titled “tell me about your job,” before the form proceeded to a question about height.

One question asked applicants whether they owned a dog, with the answers either “Yes,” “No,” or “No, but I have access to my friends’ dogs”.

The Tinder user also requested that his matches fill out a question about which Lord of the Ring movie is the best, in their opinion, as well as their favourite Justin Bieber song.

“What movie or TV character do you identify with the most? Minus 100,000 points if you say someone from Friends and I’ll probably unmatch you,” another question reads.

The application then proceeded to ask the man’s matches “What is the blockchain?” and whether they have any special skills.

The final question asked how applicants felt filling out the form, with the options being: “This was sorta fun,” “These questions have not adequately summed up who I am as a person and I’d like to share more,” “What a waste of time, I don’t even like you,” “Who sends their matches an application form?” or “I was sitting at home watching Love Island with a glass of wine in my pjs complaining about why I’m single, so I had nothing [else] to do.”

The form concluded with a space for applicants to write anything else they’d like to share. In response to the Tinder message, Elizabeth replied: “It is you who should be filling out an application to speak with me, sir.”

On TikTok, where Elizabeth shared the video to the song Toxic by Britney Spears, the voiceover said: “A guy on Tinder sent me a literal dating application.” “I can’t make this up,” she added in the caption.

The video has since been viewed more than 42,000 times, with viewers divided in the comments about the tactic.

“I’ve seen these be cute/funny before and this was absolutely not that,” one person commented, while another said: “No intro, no hello, just the link... and the form is way too long! Some can be cute but not this.”

Someone else claimed that the man’s strategy was a failure because the questions he chose to include “weren’t even funny”.

Others joked about the inclusion of the question about the blockchain, with one person writing: “100 per cent he’s just trying to find out what blockchain is without having to admit he doesn’t know.”

“At least you know he’s insufferable off the bat and don’t have to waste time having a conversation,” another person said.

However, others applauded the application on the basis that it was amusing - and unique. “I’m so sorry but this is hilarious and exactly my sense of humour,” one person wrote, while another viewer commented: “I’d honestly love this.”

According to another TikTok user, they appreciated the man’s “effort,” with someone else adding: “At least he’s keeping it interesting.”

As for how the conversation between Elizabeth and her match progressed, she said in the comments he replied to her message with a shrug emoji and nothing more.

The Independent has contacted Elizabeth for comment.