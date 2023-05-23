Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo marry in lavish Spanish wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have married in front of friends and family in Spain.

The Made in Chelsea stars officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a registry office in Chelsea in April.

However, their big wedding celebration came on Saturday (20 May), as the couple held a second ceremony in Seville.

Haboo, 29, wore a long-sleeved white gown, with her hair tied into a low bun.

Laing, 34, meanwhile, wore a black tuxedo with a bowtie, and showed up at the wedding wearing sunglasses.

In clips shared on Instagram by wedding guests, the couple were shown kissing beneath an archway adorned with flowers after saying their vows.

At the reception, they could be seen cutting into the cake while sparklers went off. The reception took place outside near a huge fountain, with guests sat at long banquet tables adorned with flowers and balloons hanging in the air.

Guests were also shown cheering along to “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire at the dinner, and later dancing with Laing and Habboo on their shoulders as a live band performed Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary”.

Former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh was in attendance, as well as Sam Thompson and his girlfriend, Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Spencer Matthews also attended the wedding, after not making the cut in Laing and Habboo’s first ceremony.

The oversight was the subject of an episode of Habboo and Laing’s podcast NearlyWeds, where Laing explained why Matthews and wife Vogue Williams were not invited to the London civil event.

“Amongst the hectic-ness of getting people there and things like that, I thought Spencer and Vogue were away. Spencer got upset, which is fair enough,” Laing said.

“So I sent Vogue a message hoping to get a bit of support and then she replied, ‘To be honest Jamie, it’s not good’. And I was like, ‘F***’.”