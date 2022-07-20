Jane Fonda spoke candidly about sex and why she believes it gets better for women as they age.

The Grace and Frankie star, 84, discussed the intimate topic during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, where the host began the conversation by asking Fonda how she would “characterise” her sex life currently.

The question prompted Fonda to quip “private” before adding that she would also use the word “solo”.

Cohen then asked Fonda to weigh in on intimacy habits in general, with the Watch What Happens Live host asking the Oscar winner whether she thinks people “become better at sex” or they “lean into bad habits” as they age.

Fonda shared that she “got better” and noted that women tend to get better at sex as they age because they “lose their fear of saying what they need”.

“Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need,” she said. “We waste way too much time not wanting to say: ‘Wait a minute, hold it, hold it, no, no, no. Slow down, and a little to the left.’ We don’t want to do that.

“But when we get older it’s like: ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.’”

The activist’s claim comes after she revealed during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in March 2021 that she doesn’t want to be in a “sexual relationship again”.

“I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire,” Fonda said.

However, the actor did reveal that she does have a “fantasy.” Fonda told the outlet that she’d like to meet a “professor or a researcher … who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman”.

Though, she noted, there’s a “problem” with her fantasy because she would prefer her fantasy man to be younger than her.

“I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain,” she said.

Fonda has been married three times, to Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973, Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, and to Ted Turner from 1991 to 2001.