Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim is single again

Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk have announced their breakup after 10 months together.

Oppenheim’s luxury real estate agency The Oppenheim Group is the focus of Netflix’s hit reality TV show Selling Sunset.

In the sixth season, released last month on the streaming platform, Oppenheim, 46, announced that he had moved on from his ex-girlfriend and co-star Chrishell Stause and found love with Nurk, who is a 25-year-old Parisian model.

But just weeks after the new season of the luxury real estate programme aired, in which they made their screen debut together, the couple jointly announced their breakup.

​​”While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” Oppenheim wrote on his Instagram story on Saturday (3 June).

He continued: “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

Nurk added an identical post to her own Instagram Story.

The Selling Sunset star met Nurk on the Greek island of Mykonos last July and they have enjoyed a long-distance relationship since, with Nurk splitting her time between Paris and Los Angeles, where Oppenheim lives.

The pair met in July and had been dating for 10 months (Instagram / @jasonoppenheim)

They had recently moved into a luxury home in Los Angeles – a 5,500-square-foot space that was listed last year for $18m, according to People.

"We’re living here, I think, for many years," the Oppenheim Group co-founder told the publication at the time. "I’ve lived in many nice places, but this is my favourite place by far."

In September, Nurk toldVogue Germany that she was “excited” to appear on the reality series but admitted that she’s had “a lot less privacy” since getting involved with Oppenheim.

In season five of the Netflix series, Oppenheim had been in a relationship with realtor and reality TV star Chrishell Stause, but they split because Stause wanted children but Oppenheim was unsure.

The pair are now amicable, and in season six of the series they both share that they are happy for one another now they have moved on – Stause announced she had married Australian musician G Flip in May.