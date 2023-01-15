Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Coolidge has revealed she thinks her dating life has adversely impacted the way she feels about herself.

Coolidge, 61, recently won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for her performance in The White Lotus at the Golden Globes on 11 January.

She played the role of billionaire heiress Tanya McQuoid in the hit HBO series, the only character in season one that was brought back for the show’s latest installment.

Coolidge delivered a now-viral acceptance speech, in which she thanked creator Mike White for giving her the part which “changed my life in a million ways”.

“My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I mean it. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me. I just – you know, it’s to you, Mike White.

Despite the praise surrounding the former Legally Blonde star over her breakthrough performance in The White Lotus, Coolidge told Page Six she doesn’t really hold herself in high esteem.

“I’ve been around forever, since I was 30 – that’s a long time,” she said. “But when I go to a party with my other actor friends, I don’t know any of the people. I live a secluded life in New Orleans and I only know the people I meet on the job and my friends from The Groundlings.”’

When asked why she doesn’t love herself the way her fans do, Coolidge said: “Oh, I don’t know. I mean, my dating life, I’ve never found anyone quite right for myself. I haven’t found the love of my life.

“I think I made some bad decisions. It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great.”

Coolidge also presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series at the recently held awards ceremony.

Fans praised the actor for delivering a “comedy masterclass” in a three-minute monologue, before she announced Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams as the winner.