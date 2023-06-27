Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out about rumours that Liam Hemsworth had an affair with her while he was still married to Miley Cyrus.

The No Hard Feelings star said the speculation was “not true” and claimed that she only kissed Hemsworth “one time” after he and Cyrus called it quits.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lawrence, 32, reacted to host Andy Cohen’s comment about Cyrus’s recent music video for her hit single “Flowers”.

The video features the singer wearing a gold lamé dress that has a striking resemblance to a Ralph Lauren gown worn by Lawrence to the world premiere of The Hunger Games in 2012.

But Lawrence rubbished rumours that Cyrus’s dress hinted at Hemsworth allegedly having an affair with his co-star in the dystopian films.

When Cohen pointed out the speculation, Lawrence said: “Not true. I would love to [respond], it’s not true. Total rumour.

“I mean, we all know that me and Liam kissed one time. But it was years after they broke up. So I just assume that was a coincidence.”

Lawrence and Hemsworth starred as on-screen lovers Katniss Everdeen and Gale Hawthorne in the four-part movie franchise from 2012 to 2015.

In a previous appearance on the same show in 2015, Lawrence revealed she shared an off-screen kiss with Hemsworth, but did not reveal when it occurred. She told Cohen at the time: “Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot, what would you have done? Yeah.”

Miley Cyrus wearing a gold dress in the music video for her song “Flowers” that fans believe has a striking similarity to a gown worn by Jennifer Lawrence at the 2012 premiere of The Hunger Games (Getty/YouTube)

Hemsworth and Cyrus had an on-again-off-again relationship spanning nearly a decade before they married in 2018. Before the first instalment of The Hunger Games as released in 2012, the pair had been broken up for around two years.

However, that same year, Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus for the first time. They called off their engagement the following year, before getting engaged for the second time in 2016.

The couple married in December 2018. By August the following year, the pair had broken up again, as confirmed by a representative for Cyrus, who told People that they “decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers”.

Hemsworth later filed for divorce from Cyrus, citing “irreconcilable differences”. They settled their divorce in December 2019 and finalised it in February 2020.

The ex-couple attending the Avengers premiere together in 2019 (Getty Images for Disney)

Cyrus released “Flowers” in January, causing fans to speculate that it was about Hemsworth. Another song in her album Endless Summer Vacation, “Muddy Feet”, also caused a stir among fans who believed Cyrus was accusing Hemsworth of cheating on her in the lyrics.

But the Hannah Montana star refused to confirm if the songs referred to her ex-husband. She told British Vogue: “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

She revealed that when she first wrote “Flowers”, it was a completely different song to the bop that fans enjoy today. “The chorus was originally, ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can’,” she explained.

“It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better’… [Flowers] is a little fake it till you make it, which I’m a big fan of.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Cohen, Lawrence also addressed her romance with Darren Aronofsky, who she met while filming the 2017 horror Mother!.

Darren Aronofsky (L) and Jennifer Lawrence attend the BAM Gala 2018 honoring Darren Aronofsky, Jeremy Irons, and Nora Ann Wallace at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on May 30, 2018 (Getty Images for Brooklyn Academ)

Cohen asked: “On a scale from one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!? Be honest.”

She replied: “I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had the CliffsNotes. So, five? Or four… [So] if anybody needs tips on understanding their films, you know what to do.”

Lawrence dated Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017. She became engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney in 2019 and the couple married that same year. They welcomed their first child, Cy, in February 2022.