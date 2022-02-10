Jennifer Lopez says she and Ben Affleck were ‘surprised’ by recoupling

‘You never could imagine something like that could happen,’ the star says of their rekindled romance

Kate Ng
Thursday 10 February 2022 09:52

Jennifer Lopez says she 'never could have imagined' to rekindle romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has admitted that both she and Ben Affleck “never could [have] imagined” that they would fall in love again, 18 years after they split up.

The performer, whose rekindled romance with Affleck has captured the hearts of fans since they were first spotted together in April, said no one was “more surprised” than the two of them about it.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, host Ellen DeGeneres asked Lopez: “Would you ever have imagined that it comes full circle and ends up like this?”

Lopez, 52, replied: “I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us.

“No, you never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing,” she added.

The star was on the show to promote her new movie Marry Me, which premiered in Los Angeles on 9 February.

She attended the screening wearing a white wedding dress by Giambattista Valli’s Love Collection and was accompanied by Affleck, 49, who wore a black suit.

Earlier this month, Lopez appeared on the cover of PEOPLE Magazine’s Love issue and described her relationship as a “beautiful love story”.

She told the magazine: “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

The pair first started dating in 2002 and were engaged by the end of that year. However, after postponing their wedding in September 2003, they confirmed that they ended their engagement and split up by January 2004.

Both went on to date and marry other people. Lopez married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in June 2004 and had twins, daughter Emme and son Max, with him. They separated in 2014.

In 2005, Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner. They share three children together, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. The couple divorced in 2018.



