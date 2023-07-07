Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessica Simpson has shared a cryptic response to recent claims that ex-husband Nick Lachey was the “villain” in their relationship.

The “Take My Breath Away” singer, 42, and the former 98 Degrees member, 49, were married from 2002 to 2006. During their short-lived relationship, the former couple were stars of their own reality show, Newlyweds, which ran for two seasons on MTV.

Many resurfaced clips from Newlyweds have recently gone viral on TikTok, allowing a new generation to gain insight into Simpson and Lachey’s relationship. In one video, the two are seen arguing about their home renovations when the Love Is Blind co-host calls Simpson a “spoiled brat”.

In a new interview with Bustle, Simpson subtly reacted to TikTokers’ thoughts that Lachey was the real “villain” in their relationship, such as one user, who’d commented: “Growing up is realising Nick was the problem…. the whole time.”

While speaking to Bustle, the Dukes of Hazzard actor gave a “better-late-than-never shrug” in response to the resurfaced clip. She simply added: “It’s amazing what publicity can do.”

Jessica Simpson has since moved on with retired football player Eric Johnson. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and share three children together: Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, four.

Meanwhile, Nick Lachey has been married to his Love Is Blind co-host, Vanessa Lachey, since 2011. They share three children: Camden John, 10, Brooklyn Elisabeth, eight, and Phoenix Robert, six.

In February 2020, Simpson shared many details about her past relationship with Lachey in her New York Times bestselling memoir, Open Book. Following its release, Lachey admitted that he will never read his ex-wife’s autobiography because he had “lived it”.

“You’ll be shocked to hear that I have not read it nor will I ever read it. I knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book,” Lachey told Radio Andy host Andy Cohen on SiriusXM.

“I know what the truth is, so I don’t need to read someone’s version of it in a story,” he added. “I’m thrilled to be where I’m at in life, and that was 20 years ago, so it’s honestly the last thing on my mind these days except when someone brings it up.

“I understand why people want to ask, but it’s so not a part of my life anymore that it’s not even on my radar. She’s doing her thing, and I’m doing mine, and that’s the way it should be.”

Despite saying that he no longer thinks of his time with Simpson, the Perfect Match host was recently accused of “shading” his ex-wife during a Love Is Blind reunion special.

In the season three reunion of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, Lachey remarked that marriage “is always better the second time” as he spoke to contestant Matt Bolton about his previous marriage to his high school sweetheart. The comment prompted agreement from Bolton, who replied, “Cheers, bud,” as he fist-bumped the dating show host.

However, many viewers saw the moment as a diss at Simpson. “I’m sorry but did Nick Lachey just fist pump Matt saying ‘always better the second time around’ as a dig to Jessica Simpson? Felt icky!” one person tweeted.

Elsewhere in Simpsons’ interview with Bustle, she addressed rumours she used diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight. While she openly admitted to previously using diet pills in her memoir Open Book, Simpson denied accusations she was using Ozempic.

“Oh Lord. I mean, it is not. It is willpower,” she said.

The fashion designer then expressed disappointment that people still comment on the appearances of others, and sarcastically asked if fans would prefer she start drinking again because that was when she was “heavier”.

However, Simpson expressed that she wouldn’t let body shamers “derail” her because she is “too old for that”.