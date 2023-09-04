Fans gush over Joey King and Steven Piet tying the knot: ‘Love you two’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are over the moon following reports Joey King and Steven Piet tied the knot over the weekend.

On Saturday (2 September), the Bullet Train actor, 24, married the Hollywood director, 32, in Spain, according to People. Five days before the ceremony, King posted an Instagram slideshow of photos with Piet in Portugal.

In the series of photos, the two could be seen embracing each other, with the blurred lights of a Portugese city behind them. “Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together,” King captioned the post.

King’s followers immediately gushed over the happy couple, as they sent the pair love with heart-shaped emojis. One fan wrote, “Love you two!!” while another added: “All you need is LOVE!”

“I’m so happy for you,” one follower commented.

Another individual said: “I forgot she was married because she rarely posts pics together with him.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, some people responded to reports that King and Piet hosted their nuptials in an intimate setting, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

“Yay,” said one fan, while another tweeted: “Yasss.”

The Kissing Booth star met Piet on the set of the Hulu original series, The Act, in 2018, when he directed two episodes. In March 2022, King announced they were engaged with a poignant post on Instagram.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” King captioned her post at the time, which showed the couple kissing after Piet popped the question.

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it,” she continued. “I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

On his Instagram, Piet added his own heartfelt message after the proposal.

“The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together,” he wrote. “A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. Uncontrollable laugher. You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

Speaking to Allure in July 2022, King opened up about how much she loved working with Piet, in both their on and off-set relationship.

“We work really well together. We also just really love spending time together,” King revealed. “So getting to do something where we’re both doing what we love and we get to hang out with each other, [that’s] the best.”

“I think he’s so talented,” she added. “He thinks the same about me. We really love just being able to put our minds together.”

King was previously in a relationship with her Kissing Booth co-star, Jacob Elordi, from 2017 to 2018.