Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Suleika Dawson recalls ‘zigzagging’ years-long affair with author John Le Carre

The iconic spy novelist died in 2020

Kate Ng
Monday 03 October 2022 12:24
Comments
Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89

A woman who claims to have had a years-long affair with the late John Le Carre, whose real name was David Cornwell, has revealed intimate details about their relationship in a new book.

Suleika Dawson, which is not her real name, said she first met Cornwell when he was 50 years old and that they were together for a total of 30 months, first for two years between 1983 and 1985, and for another six months in 1999.

The novelist, whose book is titled The Secret Heart – John Le Carre: An Intimate Memoir, told The Times that she was “the love of his [life]” and spent more time with him than “all his ‘other women’”, aside from his two wives.

Cornwell, who died in December 2020 at the age of 89, was married twice. His first marriage was to Alison Sharp from 1954 to 1971, and his second was to Valerie Eustace, with whom he remained till his death.

In an excerpt of her book published on Monday (3 October), Dawson recalled The Night Manager author’s “zigzagging” when it came to making decisions between her and Eustace, who died two months after him.

Recommended

She wrote that, after “all the broken dates, the double-down promises that followed to patch things up [that were] broken too” in the summer of 1984, she had had enough.

“It was his particular talent to drive you to the very edge and then appear shocked when you finally flung yourself into the abyss,” Dawson said.

In a “quasi-apologetic” letter, the former MI5 and MI6 worker “said he had no excuse for his ‘zigzagging’ and then proceeded to make several excuses and zigzag some more’”.

Later that same year, the pair went on holiday to Zurich where they stayed “at our usual hotel, the Dolder Grand”, Dawson wrote.

But the day after they arrived, the atmosphere had changed between them as they lay in bed in the early morning, she said.

John le Carre and Florence Pugh attend the World Premiere of "The Little Drummer Girl" at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2018

(Getty Images for BFI)

“I couldn’t begin to guess what was so wrong, but something had to be – badly, badly wrong,” she wrote. “His voice, when he finally spoke, was flat and empty, a terrible void. ‘You have to go back,’ he said. ‘I can’t be this happy.’”

Elsewhere in her book, Dawson divulges intimate details about her and Cornwell’s sex lives. She described their first time in bed together as “sex that only the hero and heroine can have; sex for the cameras, sex for the gods”.

Recommended

In an interview with the newspaper, Dawson said she had to wait until Cornwell’s death to publish her book “because he had the money to sue her”.

However, she added that she believed Cornwell would have enjoyed her novel, adding: “For your cover to be blown, you have still to be undercover, you have to be operative. I think being dead is as inoperative as you can get.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in