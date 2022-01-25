Julia Fox gives relationship with Kanye West its own nickname

Days after making their romance red carpet official, Julia Fox and Kanye West have already come up with a new moniker for their relationship.

The pair, who started dating at the beginning of this month after meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve, have been attending a string of shows together at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

On Monday 24 January, Fox and West were pictured arriving at the Schiaparelli show wearing matching black leather outfits.

Fox donned a patent mini dress from the designer, featuring a corseted torso and gold zip detail, which she paired with thigh-high boots, a gold handbag, statement gold earrings and dramatic eye makeup.

Alongside her, West was dressed in a leather biker jacket, leather trousers, knee-length Red Wing boots and a black mask which covered his entire head, bar two slits for his eyes.

Julia Fox has given her relationship with Kanye West a new nickname (Julia Fox/Instagram)

Fox took to her Instagram stories on Monday evening to share pictures of the couple, captioning one as “Juliye” and adding a black heart emoji.

She also shared a photograph in which West appears to be doing her makeup, captioning the post: “Wanna kno [sic] who my fave [sic] makeup artist is?”

Kanye West does Julia Fox’s makeup (Julia Fox/Instagram)

The couple made their red carpet debut this weekend, posing for photographers ahead of the Kenzo show this weekend.

They also chose matching attire for the event, both arriving in full double denim looks.

Their relationship comes amid West’s separation from Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

In the latest episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast - which she co-hosts with fellow actor Niki Takesh - Fox denied comments that she is dating West for fame, telling listeners that she “couldn’t care less” about publicity.

“I don’t read any of the headlines, I’m getting all this attention, but I really couldn’t care less,” she said.

“People are like ‘oh you’re only in it for the fame, you’re only in it for the clout, you’re only in it for the money.

“Honey I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, okay, let’s keep it real. I just care about making my art and putting thigs into the world.”