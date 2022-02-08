Julia Fox shuts down Kanye West breakup rumours after deleting Instagram photos

Julia Fox has addressed rumours that she and Kanye West have broken up after she deleted several photographs of the pair from her Instagram.

The Uncut Gems star took to her Instagram Stories to explain and said that social media platform was “not a fun place anymore”.

Fox and West, who is in the midst of finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian, have been photographed attending runway shows throughout Paris Fashion Week last month.

Fox posted a number of pictures of the pair, as well as some paparazzi shots of them attending parties, on her Instagram account but has since taken some down.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that she had unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts on the platform, sparking rumours that she and West had broken up just over a month after they started dating.

But on Sunday, Fox posted a video and said: “Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore.

“And I took the fucking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in’.”

She further confirmed that she and West were still dating by posting a series of photographs of the couple on a night out with friends for her birthday, with the caption: “And of course special thanks to Ye. Pics by Arnold Daniel.

“Yes, I’m aware I only chose photos that I look good in,” she added.

In the photos, Fox is wearing a black leather tube top, low-slung leather trousers and an oversized black leather coat by Avellano, accessorised with black gloves and knee-high boots.

West wore a large black leather Balenciaga jacket with a grey hoodie and grey jeans.

In a recent episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Fox addressed critics who accused her of dating West for “fame” and “clout”.

She said: “It’s funny because I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care.

“People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money’. Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.

“When I was younger, I was such an attention seeker,” she continued. “I mean like, ‘climb on top of the bar’, it was always like, ‘eyes on me’.

“And as I got older and did work on myself, now I don’t need it or care for it or think about it. I don’t read any of the headlines or even see [them]. I just don’t really care.”